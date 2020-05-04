Bitcoin Critic Nouriel Roubini to Trash Crypto in New Broadcast

Economist Nouriel Roubini will explain his views on blockchain and cryptocurrency during his new broadcast

Prominent Bitcoin detractor Nouriel Roubini has just announced a new broadcast about cryptocurrencies.

The Nobel-winning economist maintains that crypto and blockchain are the "mother of all bubbles" that has burst.

His new broadcast will air at 10:00 AM ET on May 5.

Roubini has also posted a new poll, in which he asks his followers whether crypto could be considered the future of money. So far, this is the second most popular option after the "speculative store of value" one.

Hot on the heels of the March 12 crash, Roubini stated that Bitcoin (BTC) had "no hedge value." He also opined that the equilibrium value of Ethereum (ETH) was zero.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!