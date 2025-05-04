Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals 'True Alpha' in Crypto

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 4/05/2025 - 14:08
    Vitalik Buterin spotlights privacy and zero-knowledge tech as crypto's 'true alpha'
    Advertisement
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals 'True Alpha' in Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is doubling down on what he believes is the most underrated strength in crypto: privacy. In a latest X post, he referred to it as the "true alpha," highlighting a focus not only just on scalability, but on decentralization to protecting users’ data and autonomy in an increasingly monitored world.

    Advertisement

    Buterin’s take is grounded in both philosophy and code, which is usual for the Ethereum (ETH) creator.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/04/2025 - 12:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Broken? Meme Coin Falls Despite Golden Cross
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Verge of Big 30% Breakout vs Bitcoin
    Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation
    29,532,534 XRP Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase: Details
    'Get Some Bitcoin': Bitwise Reacts to Warren Buffett's Dollar Warning

    He recently shared technical updates involving advanced zero-knowledge proof systems — mathematical tools that let users prove things without revealing underlying information. These tools aren’t just abstract theory anymore; they are being built into privacy-focused Ethereum apps.

    Advertisement

    His broader message is clear and was voiced in April's essay — without privacy, other values in crypto like openness and decentralization start to break down. He describes privacy as essential for freedom, social order and innovation.

    It gives individuals the space to act without constant fear of judgment or manipulation, and in a world where AI and biometric tech are advancing fast, protecting personal data is more urgent than ever, according to Buterin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/04/2025 - 10:37
    Ethereum (ETH) Volume Close to Zero, but There's Crucial Detail
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Vitalik Buterin believes the "true alpha" of privacy is not just about protecting individual users, but about keeping larger systems functional. From fair elections to unbiased AI, too much transparency — of the wrong kind — can lead to manipulation and chaos. Privacy, used correctly, helps keep those systems balanced.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/03/2025 - 09:15
    Vitalik Buterin Names One of Best Things About Bitcoin
    ByYuri Molchan

    From corporate data leaks to surveillance by nation-states, Vitalik Buterin argued that the safest bet is to design systems that avoid collecting sensitive information in the first place. Cryptographic tools like fully homomorphic encryption and zero-knowledge proofs may be key to that.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 4, 2025 - 13:22
    XRP on Verge of Big 30% Breakout vs Bitcoin
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 4, 2025 - 12:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Broken? Meme Coin Falls Despite Golden Cross
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals 'True Alpha' in Crypto
    XRP on Verge of Big 30% Breakout vs Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Broken? Meme Coin Falls Despite Golden Cross
    Show all