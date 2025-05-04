Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals 'True Alpha' in Crypto

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is doubling down on what he believes is the most underrated strength in crypto: privacy. In a latest X post, he referred to it as the "true alpha," highlighting a focus not only just on scalability, but on decentralization to protecting users’ data and autonomy in an increasingly monitored world.

Buterin’s take is grounded in both philosophy and code, which is usual for the Ethereum (ETH) creator.

He recently shared technical updates involving advanced zero-knowledge proof systems — mathematical tools that let users prove things without revealing underlying information. These tools aren’t just abstract theory anymore; they are being built into privacy-focused Ethereum apps.

His broader message is clear and was voiced in April's essay — without privacy, other values in crypto like openness and decentralization start to break down. He describes privacy as essential for freedom, social order and innovation.

It gives individuals the space to act without constant fear of judgment or manipulation, and in a world where AI and biometric tech are advancing fast, protecting personal data is more urgent than ever, according to Buterin.

Vitalik Buterin believes the "true alpha" of privacy is not just about protecting individual users, but about keeping larger systems functional. From fair elections to unbiased AI, too much transparency — of the wrong kind — can lead to manipulation and chaos. Privacy, used correctly, helps keep those systems balanced.

From corporate data leaks to surveillance by nation-states, Vitalik Buterin argued that the safest bet is to design systems that avoid collecting sensitive information in the first place. Cryptographic tools like fully homomorphic encryption and zero-knowledge proofs may be key to that.