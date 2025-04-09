Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

What is DeFi?

DeFi, or decentralized finance, should be considered an umbrella term for the class of financial protocols that are operating solely on blockchains, with no central authority involved. DeFi protocols are designed to facilitate basic financial operations - trading, lending, borrowing, earning interest - without the necessity of banking institutions.

DeFi protocols rely on smart contracts, self-executing software programs on blockchains. DeFi gained in the late 2010s while, in the 2020 DeFi Summer, these protocols became mainstream. Using DeFis, people can access an alternative to traditional banking with nothing but cryptocurrency and an internet connection.

Uniswap, Aave and Compound are notable examples of DeFi on Ethereum, together with Solana’s Orca and Raydium, BSC’s PancakeSwap and TON’s Ston.fi.

How to earn in DeFI: Four strategies

First of all, DeFi protocols became popular thanks to the opportunity to benefit from cryptocurrency in a passive or semi-passive manner.

Trading

Just as on major crypto exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, DeFi users can benefit from the price moves of cryptocurrencies in both directions. Such services are called decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, or DEXes. Typically, they work slower compared to centralized analogs, but they do not require traders to share personal information, set up accounts, pass KYC and so on.

Staking

Staking allows crypto holders to lock their asset for a predetermined period of time to protect the economic basis of proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and so on. Stakers receive staking rewards proportionally to the amount of their contribution to the network ecosystem (amount of coins locked).

Lending

Lending cryptocurrency liquidity to borrowers is the oldest and easiest way to benefit from cryptocurrency deposits. Also, lending cryptocurrency allows users to protect thor holdings from increased volatility and potential price drops.

Liquidity providing

Liquidity providing is a DeFi-specific instrument of earning that has no analogs in traditional finance. Liquidity providers, or LPS, inject liquidity into DeFis to supply pools which, in turn, is required to keep exchange rates on the assets. DeFis redistribute fees between liquidity providers in exchange for their contribution.

In addition, skilled cryptocurrency users can benefit from stablecoin minting, restaking and so on.

Introducing XBANKING, largest liquidity aggregator in DeFi

XBANKING is a new-gen DeFi aggregation platform. It allows crypto holders to earn by providing liquidity through a seamless interface.

XBANKING: Basics

First introduced in Q1, 2023, XBANKING is a complex DeFi protocol. It routes liquidity between 17,800 DeFi pools across 46 blockchains. Simply put, XBANKING users can lock liquidity on the protocol instead of working with dozens of decentralized finance protocols.

With XBANKING, users can access all major DeFi protocols - Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Raydium, Orca and so on - via a single interface.

Moreover, XBANKING optimizes liquidity strategies. It finds the largest APY rates across all protocols - over 40% for some assets compared to 5-10% on regular DEXes - and shows users only the best potential earning methods.

Thanks to a combination of all major ways of earning in DeFi - trading, lending, staking - XBANKING allows users to benefit from locking only single-asset liquidity, while the previous generation of DeFis only work with double-asset pools.

XBANKING eliminates the risks of slashing and impermanent losses, the two most dangerous roadblocks for DeFi.

XBANKING: Gateway to single-asset liquidity provision

The single-asset liquidity providing option is one of the killing features of XBANKING application that makes it stand out among the competitors.

In practice, it means that users should only lock one asset to start earning LP tokens or staking rewards. Compared to the traditional double-asset model, this makes liquidity management strategies twice as flexible as previously.

For instance, while providing liquidity to the ETH/USDC pool, on a regular DeFi protocol, the user needs to lock both Ether and USDC. Thus, they should obtain both assets prior to starting to provide liquidity.

By contrast, with XBANKING, joining the LP ecosystem is possible even with only Ether or USDC deposited.

Image by XBANKING

As demonstrated by the XBANKING team, for some assets, LP rates can hit 40% while, for all major stablecoins, they are fixed at a whopping 32%.

XBANKING: Staking and trading

Besides the unique liquidity providing instrument, XBANKING released industry-leading staking and restaking modules. XBANKING offers staking solutions for all major proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies, including mid-cap and large-cap altcoins with various reward rates.

Image by XBANKING

For instance, staking BNB Coin, the core native cryptocurrency of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, depositors can get up to 21% APY in BNB.

In the savings module, five programs are available, including 30-, 60-, 90-, 180- and 365-day offers for USDT and USDC, the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization. Depending on the program’s duration, users can get up to 46% APY on their stablecoins.

XBANKING DEX trading engine has a minimalistic look and is suitable even for traders making their first baby steps in the DeFi segment. XBANKING decentralized exchange module supports cross-chain cryptocurrency conversion between all major EVM blockchains, including new-gen zkEVM chains.

All staking operations on XBANKING are slashing-free: no depositor will be punished for unlocking the crypto earlier or reducing the stake size.

XBANKING: Yield farming for everyone

In the XBANKING yield farming module, depositors are able to get rewards in bonus tokens for providing liquidity. The precise ROI and APY for such a service is calculated based on the net volume of pool and the number of participants that have joined:

The user's daily Farming yield will be automatically calculated based on the proportion of their average staked amount relative to the total staked amount of all users. After the farming pool is completed, the system will calculate the sum of all users' stakes, the rewards will be distributed to users' wallets within a few hours after 12 a.m. UTC on the day after the pool is completed. Please note that there may be a slight delay in the distribution of returns.

You will only receive the yield if it is greater than or equal to the equivalent of $50 .After completing the farming pool, no additional action is required on your part. The tokens you placed in the pool + reward tokens will be sent to your wallet automatically.

While being slightly more sophisticated, XBANKING’s yield farming dashboard offers potentially the largest earning opportunities among all services on the platform.

XBANKING: DeFi services for institutions

Besides offering a feature-rich toolkit of services for B2C clients (private depositors), XBANKING is always ready to introduce DeFi strategies to institutional clients.

In particular, XBANKING offers liquidity management strategies for VC funds, custody platforms, family offices, foundations, professional asset managers and so on. Even TradFi institutions can find a way to lock their assets on XPARKING to enjoy competitive ROI in a fully secure environment.

For institutional investors, XBANKING offers 99.9% uptime, flexible unstaking politics, compliance and due diligence services.

Bonus: What is XBANKING (XB) token and how to benefit from it?

Solana-based XBANKING (XB) cryptocurrency is a core native digital asset of the XBANKING ecosystem. By holding and staking XB, all users access a number of perks, including free tokens and NFTs, bonuses, rewards, participation in community development, voting, DAO management and so on.

Also, XB holders can enjoy increased yield rates and early access to new instruments within the XBANKING platform.

XB is available on Raydium DEX as well as on MEXC and Burger centralized exchanges.

Closing thoughts

XBANKING offers the largest toolset of DeFi options and accepts single-asset liquidity to its pools.