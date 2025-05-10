Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Reveals Key Changes to Grow Chain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), has made a bold decision that signals he cannot wait to see the blockchain make rapid progress. In a recent update shared with community members, Hoskinson emphasized he would no longer tolerate delays to project developments within the ecosystem.

Charles Hoskinson moves to accelerate Cardano's technical road map

The Cardano founder’s clarification came after a community member asked the reason behind the termination of specific project contracts.

In his response, Charles Hoskinson maintained he was keen on getting the Leios upgrade live on the mainnet in 2026, not 2028.

"I value Pragma and different ideas and implementations. No more … delays. Cardano needs to get to the next level," he stated.

The decision suggests that the founder was possibly frustrated with Cardano’s slow development regarding the Leios upgrade. Notably, the Leios upgrade aims to scale the chain to handle transactions at a faster speed of up to 11,000 per second.

As per the U.Today report, Leios' upgrade will advance the source efficiency of its node usages. Leios will leverage previously idle nodes to do computations and scale the chain. It will also boost defense against congestion and attacks.

Hoskinson’s support for Pragma also indicates that he appreciates different ideas and implementations that would help see the project through. He appears keen on achieving the new 2026 timeline and would not tolerate excuses.

Cardano's product milestones signal momentum

The update signals a need for Cardano to step up and compete with other chains in the crypto ecosystem.

Cardano recently made news after launching the Lace Wallet on the Mozilla Firefox browser, a milestone achievement for Web3. The Lace version 1.22.1 enables users to interact without having to switch browsers.

The development will support increasing Cardano’s visibility to many new users in the crypto space.