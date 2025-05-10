Advertisement
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Reveals Key Changes to Grow Chain

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 11:27
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has made many drastic calls lately to scale chain
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Reveals Key Changes to Grow Chain
    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), has made a bold decision that signals he cannot wait to see the blockchain make rapid progress. In a recent update shared with community members, Hoskinson emphasized he would no longer tolerate delays to project developments within the ecosystem.

    Charles Hoskinson moves to accelerate Cardano's technical road map

    The Cardano founder’s clarification came after a community member asked the reason behind the termination of specific project contracts.

    In his response, Charles Hoskinson maintained he was keen on getting the Leios upgrade live on the mainnet in 2026, not 2028.

    "I value Pragma and different ideas and implementations. No more … delays. Cardano needs to get to the next level," he stated.

    The decision suggests that the founder was possibly frustrated with Cardano’s slow development regarding the Leios upgrade. Notably, the Leios upgrade aims to scale the chain to handle transactions at a faster speed of up to 11,000 per second.

    As per the U.Today report, Leios' upgrade will advance the source efficiency of its node usages. Leios will leverage previously idle nodes to do computations and scale the chain. It will also boost defense against congestion and attacks.

    Hoskinson’s support for Pragma also indicates that he appreciates different ideas and implementations that would help see the project through. He appears keen on achieving the new 2026 timeline and would not tolerate excuses.

    Cardano's product milestones signal momentum

    The update signals a need for Cardano to step up and compete with other chains in the crypto ecosystem.

    Cardano recently made news after launching the Lace Wallet on the Mozilla Firefox browser, a milestone achievement for Web3. The Lace version 1.22.1 enables users to interact without having to switch browsers.

    The development will support increasing Cardano’s visibility to many new users in the crypto space.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
