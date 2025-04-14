Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 13:51
    Does rate of Cardano (ADA) have enough strength for sharp move?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has been going down by 0.33% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ADA is approaching the local resistance of $0.6575. If it breaks out, one can expect a test of the $0.67 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $0.6675 level. If the candle closes above it, there is a chance to witness a price blast to the $0.70-$0.75 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.70. 

    If the weekly bar closes above it and with no long wick, growth is likely to continue to the $0.75 mark.

    ADA is trading at $0.6518 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
