    Ethereum Forms Rare Golden Cross in Bitcoin Chart; Reversal Imminent?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 11:38
    Ethereum just saw its best day since 2021
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Ethereum's (ETH) price has lagged behind Bitcoin over the last two years. However, over the past two days, ETH has outperformed BTC and other major coins.

    Ethereum’s recent price action against Bitcoin supports this bullish narrative. According to recent chart data, rare golden crosses have appeared on the ETH/BTC pair's one-hour and four-hour charts, with short-term momentum building in Ethereum’s favor.

    A golden cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average, usually the 50-period, crosses above a longer-term moving average, like the 200-period. It is often regarded as a bullish signal that precedes sustained upward momentum.

    Article image
    ETH/BTC 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    On the daily ETH/BTC chart, ETH has broken above the 50-day SMA at 0.02 in a two-day climb, a key resistance level that had previously capped upside attempts. This breakout could signal the start of a trend reversal, especially if ETH can maintain strength above this level. If the rise continues, the next target could be the 200-day SMA, often seen as a gatekeeper for long-term trend changes.

    ETH just had its best day since 2021

    In a Friday tweet, Arkham wrote, "Ethereum just had its best day since 2021." Ethereum surged nearly 30% to a high of $2,489 on Friday, following the Pectra upgrade, which core developers described as the "most ambitious upgrade" the network has ever completed.

