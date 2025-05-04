Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Big 30% Breakout vs Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 4/05/2025 - 13:22
    XRP targets 30% breakout against leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands signal
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is showing signs that it could be gearing up for a major move against Bitcoin, with technical indicators pointing to a possible 30% breakout. The XRP/BTC trading pair has been trading sideways in a tightening range, and the setup is now catching the attention of traders watching for the next major move.

    The Bollinger Bands, a tool often used to track volatility, have narrowed considerably on the XRP/BTC chart. This kind of squeeze usually hints that a breakout could be just around the corner. Right now, XRP is hovering around 0.00002292 BTC, but the upper band sits higher, near 0.00003079 BTC — a level that would mark a 30% gain if reached.

    After a stretch of solid upward candles, XRP has cooled off, moving mostly flat over the last few sessions. That may sound uneventful, but in crypto markets, sideways action like this often sets the stage for bigger moves. With momentum still relatively intact and support holding, the setup looks constructive.

    Source: TradingView
    Source: TradingView

    While there is no confirmation yet, a clean move beyond the upper range could bring new buying pressure into the pair. If that happens, XRP could catch a fresh wave of interest, especially from traders rotating out of more stagnant pairs.

    Market sentiment remains cautious overall, but technical patterns like this tend to stand out. The Bollinger Band squeeze does not happen often, and when it does, it usually leads to rapid movement — in either direction. For now, the path of least resistance appears upward.

    All eyes will be on whether XRP can break out cleanly from this consolidation. If it does, the 0.00003079 BTC mark becomes the immediate level to watch.

