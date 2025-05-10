Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 15:37
    Has rise of XRP ended?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for May 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly green at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by $0.73 since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/10/2025 - 14:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar peak. If the bar closes around it or above, the rise may continue to the $2.50 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If a breakout of the $2.4751 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.60 mark.

    XRP is trading at $2.4139 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 10, 2025 - 15:24
    PEPE Skyrockets 53% as Meme Coin Frenzy Gains Steam
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    May 10, 2025 - 15:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 10
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for May 10
    PEPE Skyrockets 53% as Meme Coin Frenzy Gains Steam
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 10
    Show all