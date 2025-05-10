XRP Price Prediction for May 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly green at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by $0.73 since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels.

As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar peak. If the bar closes around it or above, the rise may continue to the $2.50 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If a breakout of the $2.4751 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.60 mark.

XRP is trading at $2.4139 at press time.