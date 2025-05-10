Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the green zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is far from the key levels. The volume remains low, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the resistance of $104,159. If it happens far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $102,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is the opposite.

If the candle closes near its peak and with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to the $106,000-$108,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $103,546 at press time.