Bitcoin Reaches New ATH (Against Nasdaq)

According to analyst Charlie Morris, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has reached a new record high relative to the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Advertisement

The ratio of Bitcoin to Nadsaq futures (the "BitDAQ ratio") is now at its new peak, surging above 5.

This essentially means that one Bitcoin is worth five times the value of a single Nasdaq futures contract.

Bitcoin, which tends to be correlated with traditional tech, has significantly outperformed this sector by acting as a safe haven asset.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency has reached $103,000, hitting its highest level in four months.