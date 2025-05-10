Advertisement
Advertisement

    Goldman Sachs Bets on Bitcoin With $1.4 Billion via BlackRock's ETF

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 10:01
    Goldman Sachs is now largest holder of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF
    Advertisement
    Goldman Sachs Bets on Bitcoin With $1.4 Billion via BlackRock's ETF
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Goldman Sachs has significantly deepened its involvement in the cryptocurrency space, according to the SEC filing.

    Advertisement

    Thus, the investment bank has become the largest institutional holder of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) with 30.8 million shares valued at over $1.4 billion as of March 31.

    This marks a 28% increase from its previous position of 24 million shares and reflects a strong vote of confidence in the Bitcoin ETF market. By surpassing other major investors such as Brevan Howard, Goldman Sachs has positioned itself at the forefront of institutional crypto exposure.

    HOT Stories
    Goldman Sachs Bets on Bitcoin With $1.4 Billion via BlackRock's ETF
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Up 81.69% in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    ETH May Take Moon Shot: Trading Legend Peter Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Fight Back, Get Bitcoin

    Additional heavyweights like Jane Street, D.E. Shaw and Symmetry Investments are also backing IBIT, pointing to rising interest from hedge funds and trading firms.

    Advertisement

    Smart money goes full risk-on

    As of the end of 2024, Goldman Sachs reported $2.05 billion in crypto ETF holdings, including about $1.3 billion in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF and $300 million in Fidelity’s. It also held nearly $500 million in Ethereum ETFs, evenly split between BlackRock and Fidelity.

    Compared to the previous quarter’s total of $720 million, this represents a massive 50% surge in their crypto ETF exposure.

    The bank’s aggressive accumulation of crypto assets aligns with a broader shift in its macroeconomic outlook. Recently, Goldman revised its core PCE inflation forecast for 2024 to 3.5%, up from 3.0%, anticipating the Federal Reserve will respond by cutting interest rates three times in the second half of the year.

    This dovish pivot could fuel further appetite for risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked financial instruments.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/10/2025 - 07:53
    BlackRock in Crypto Talks With SEC: XRP ETF Coming?
    ByDan Burgin

    Meanwhile, BlackRock continues to engage regulators to shape the future of digital finance. In a meeting with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on May 9, BlackRock discussed critical issues such as incorporating staking into crypto ETPs and advancing tokenization of traditional securities.

    These developments suggest growing synergy between traditional finance and crypto markets, hinting at a broader wave of institutional adoption on the horizon.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 10, 2025 - 9:50
    Ripple's Top Executive Stresses Ripple's Tireless Fight Against Gensler's SEC
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 10, 2025 - 9:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Up 81.69% in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Goldman Sachs Bets on Bitcoin With $1.4 Billion via BlackRock's ETF
    Ripple's Top Executive Stresses Ripple's Tireless Fight Against Gensler's SEC
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Up 81.69% in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    Show all