Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 15:26
    When can traders expect upward move from DOGE?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market remains mainly under sellers' influence, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 2.06% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1645. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 15:42
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of $0.17 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture can also be seen on the bigger time frame. If the daily bar closes below the $0.1667 level and with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.16 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to fix above the $0.18 zone again. If the buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a test of the $0.15 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1669 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 15:13
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 6
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    Show all