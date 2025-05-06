DOGE Price Prediction for May 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains mainly under sellers' influence, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 2.06% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1645.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of $0.17 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the bigger time frame. If the daily bar closes below the $0.1667 level and with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.16 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to fix above the $0.18 zone again. If the buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a test of the $0.15 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1669 at press time.