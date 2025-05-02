Advertisement
    XRP Bulls Just Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 12:08
    XRP price remains bullish, Bollinger Bands prove it
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite all of the roller coaster action of recent days, XRP is still looking strong, with the price staying close to the upper end of its Bollinger Bands - a rare technical indicator that traders know is worth paying attention to.

    After bouncing around in the $1.90 range earlier this month, XRP has consistently climbed, recently closing above the key $2.20 level. This move is not just for show; it puts XRP right in the bullish zone of its Bollinger Band setup. The price has been holding strong above the mid-band (20-day SMA), with buyers stepping in repeatedly before it hits lower support.

    What does this say about XRP? When the price stays in the upper half of the Bollinger Bands without spiking too hard, it usually means the move has solid momentum and steady buying pressure behind it. 

    Right now, the $2.16 level, which is also the middle of the bands, is acting as support, while the upper band near $2.30 is now the nearest resistance.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Looking at the big picture, it seems that the $2-$2.20 zone has flipped from being a resistance point to a support point, which is a pretty significant change in technical terms. When you add that to the tightening Bollinger Band squeeze we had earlier in the month, you have a classic breakout-and-hold scenario.

    The takeaway? Momentum favors the bulls - not in explosive form, but with the kind of technical discipline that often precedes the next leg up.

