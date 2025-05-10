Advertisement
    XRP Still Primed for $3 as Open Interest Retains 5% Rally

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 14:03
    XRP price has recorded breakout with open interest also in spotlight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP in the last seven days grew by 8.60% amid the ongoing crypto market rally. The ecosystem has also received positive news concerning its legal battle with the U.S. SEC. XRP, therefore, looks set to attempt new levels with open interest signaling investors’ confidence.

    Futures market shows strong backing for XRP

    As per CoinGlass data, in the last 24 hours, XRP’s open interest rose by 5%. A total of 1.99 billion XRP valued at $4.74 billion were committed by traders to the asset’s future.

    Open interest indicates the number of futures contracts investors have opened on XRP in fiat currency. The $4.74 billion emphasizes XRP holders' confidence in the asset's future price rally.

    An analysis of the data shows that these XRP holders are more dominant on Bitget, Gate.io, Binance and Bybit.

    Bitget registered the highest open interest with 28.27% or 564.63 million XRP worth $1.34 billion. At a distant second was Gate.io with 16.32% or 325.34 million XRP valued at $774.51 million.

    Binance and Bybit came third and fourth, with a total of 321.97 million XRP and 318.64 million XRP, respectively. In that order, their fiat values are $766.55 million and $758.91 million.

    XRP price maintains uptrend despite volume dip

    Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $2.39 in the crypto market, representing a slight increase of 0.16% in the last 24 hours.

    XRP remains poised to test the $3 price level. It was aiming for $2.50 before it faced resistance at $2.42. This was likely due to the drop in trading volume, which dipped by 37.50% to $4.27 billion. A spike in volume could support XRP to $3.

    Many expect a shift with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple finally reaching an agreement on their almost five-year legal battle.

    XRP will likely gain more appeal with investors moving on, which could support its growth to the $3 target. As reported by U.Today, BlackRock’s representatives have already met with the SEC, and some are speculating that the asset manager might soon file an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    #XRP
