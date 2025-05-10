Advertisement
    Ripple's Top Executive Stresses Ripple's Tireless Fight Against Gensler's SEC

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 9:50
    Ripple's high-ranking executive reveals company's possible impact on forming current pro-crypto US government
    Ripple's Top Executive Stresses Ripple's Tireless Fight Against Gensler's SEC
    Ripple has released yet another short educational video “Crypto in One Minute” featuring the company’s Global Co-Head of Policy Lauren Belive.

    In this video clip, she talked about the importance of proactive engagement and crypto education when it comes to regulators and policy makers not only in the U.S. but also on a global scale and why it is crucial for creating “a smart, responsible framework for crypto innovation.”

    Ripple's fight against SEC

    Belive quoted a popular American film series The West Wing: “Decisions are made by those who show up.” This is about Ripple in the crypto space, according to her. In 2024, Ripple did show up. Back then, the U.S. was still under the rule of Biden administration and Ripple continued fighting against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) in court.

    At the time, the SEC was helmed by Gary Gensler who initiated more than a hundred enforcement actions across the cryptocurrency industry. First of all, Gensler continued the lawsuit against Ripple started by the previous SEC chairman Jay Clayton on his last day in the office in late December 2020. By now, this long legal war has ended in a settlement between Ripple and the SEC under the leadership of a new pro-crypto chairman Paul S. Atkins.

    Ripple helps to create pro-crypto legislation

    For this reason, Belive says, Ripple decided to invest a lot of its time and energy into the U.S. political process and began to educate bipartisan members of the government on its crypto technology and on what it does to protect its customers and investors. That was a real campaign, through which Ripple made several large investments and participations.

    Lauren Belive said: “We went to the DNC. We invested in the RNC and participated throughout the campaign cycle.” This resulted, she said, that the U.S. now has “the most pro-crypto Congress, as well as a pro-crypto president.” Ripple also attended Donald Trump’s inauguration and the inaugural White House Crypto Summit.

    Currently, Ripple is working with the Congress to help it shape up a fair and stimulating cryptocurrency regulation framework. “We are excited about all the potential that there is to come,” Belive said.

    #Ripple News
