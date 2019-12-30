Back
Bitcoin Alchemy: BTC Turns 100 Grams of Gold into Eight Tons

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Hindsight Capital LLC, an imaginary hedge fund, has turned 100 grams of gold into 7.2 mln grams for its conservative investors

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Alchemists, ancient scientists who wanted to transform ordinary metals into gold, could be proud of Bitcoin. 

Bloomberg editor John Authers has estimated that Hindsight Capital LLC, his imaginary hedge fund, could have turned 100 grams of gold into approximately eight tons in one decade. 

Bitcoin and gold
image by bloomberg.com

The story of the decade

The price of Bitcoin has increased by nearly nine million percent since the start of the decade and was named the best investment of the 2010s. Hindsight, which models the performance of the most successful hedge fund ever, pocketed a whopping $23.3 mln after selling $100 worth of BTC it bought in 2010. The clients of Hindsight who invested 100 grams of gold into its digital version ended up with 7.2 mln grams as of today. 

However, if Hindsight were to listen to Peter Schiff's piece of advice, it would probably end up with minuscule gains given that the prices of precious metals barely budged throughout all these years. Investing $100 into gold in 2010 would only result in $134 at the dawn of the decade.  

Bitcoin Price
image by @CryptoBull

Looking ahead 

Authers writes that the transformative potential of blockchain technology, he would recommend taking profits to anyone who was lucky enough to trade like his perfect hedge fund Hindsight. The Bloomberg analyst says that such gargantuan gains are hardly sustainable. 

"In the unlikely event that someone out there actually put this trade on a decade ago, I would recommend taking profits. Blockchain may well prove to be transformative technology, but such gains aren’t sustainable."

That said, some experts are convinced that Bitcoin could still outperform US stocks in the 2020s in spite of its monstrous returns during the previous decade. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

