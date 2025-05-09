BlackRock's IBIT Records 18 Days of Consecuite Inflows

BlackRock's flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has now had 18 consecutive days of positive flows.

The product saw $69 million worth of inflows on Thursday. IBIT's net assets are now approaching a whopping $63 billion.

Overall, Bitcoin ETFs were in the green with $117 million worth of inflows.

Grayscale's GBTC is the only product in the red with $23 million in outflows.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price is now inching closer to a new record high, currently trading at $103,633 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Notably, the leading cryptocurrency is now less than 5% from setting a new record high. Bitcoin's current lifetime price peak of nearly $109,000 was achieved in late January.