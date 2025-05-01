Advertisement
    100,000,000 DOGE Just Acquired by Whales: Dogecoin to Moon?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 10:15
    Meme coin king Dogecoin skyrockets by 100 million DOGE in bullish whale activity; bull rally imminent?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the past week, large holders of Dogecoin (DOGE) have finally made a move, and it iss a big one. Thus, wallets holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 DOGE added more than 100,000,000 DOGE to their balances. This activity happened quietly, but the numbers speak for themselves.

    According to on-chain data from Santiment, the total holdings of this category of investors increased from around 10.42 billion DOGE to over 10.55 billion DOGE by April 30. That is a net increase of over 100 million DOGE in less than two weeks. At current prices, it means nearly $17.5 million were accumulated without major news or social media hype.

    At the same time, the DOGE price went up from $0.145 on April 13 to $0.176 by the end of April - an increase of more than 21%. The chart shows the price reacting as accumulation intensified but without the usual signs of retail attention.

    What is going on here? These types of wallets are often considered “smart money." They are not too big to attract attention, not too small to be retail noise. When this group accumulates in silence, it usually means they see something before the crowd does.

    One hundred million DOGE is not a small number, and the increase is too structured to be random. It looks more like strategic positioning than casual trading. It comes at a moment when the market overall is still uncertain, which makes the move even more interesting.

    The question is not whether DOGE can rise again; it already did. The better question now is: are whales preparing for a longer-term shift?

    Nothing is confirmed yet. But when wallets of this size move in sync, markets may tilt to follow. 

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction
