Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Explains How Bitcoin (BTC) Changed His Life

CEO of the Binance (BNB) crypto exchange ecosystem, Changpeng Zhao, joined a survey on how Bitcoin (BTC) has affected the lives of members of the cryptocurrency community

The anonymous trader, analyst, Bitcoin (BTC) miner, blockchain investor and advisor in the Store Labs decentralized payment network, The Crypto Dog, asked his Twitter followers one meaningful question. The response from the legendary CZ was quite surprising.

Five No's of Changpeng Zhao

The Crypto Dog asked his Twitter followers how the flagship cryptocurrency has affected their lives. He received more than 300 responses in just 10 hours.

The response from Mr. Zhao was one of the most unexpected. He highlighted that he doesn't own a house, car, or boat, doesn't play golf and avoids using fiat money. But, Mr. Zhao obtained a new job and, most importantly, lives a more fulfilling life.

It is worth noting that Mr. Zhao launched Binance in July 2017. Seven months after this launch, Forbes placed him third in their 'The Richest People In Cryptocurrency' list. He is one of the first cryptocurrency billionaires worldwide.

Anxiety instead of luxury

Other participants of the survey outlined that Bitcoin (BTC) brought anxiety and nervousness to their lives. Very few shared success stories of Jaeger LeCoultre watches and relocation to sub-tropic countries.

Although, some commenters admitted that their lives are becoming more free and relaxed in terms of financial independence.