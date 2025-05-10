PEPE Skyrockets 53% as Meme Coin Frenzy Gains Steam

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The meme coin market is heating up again, and PEPE is benefiting from the bullish momentum. The frog-themed token has surged 53% in the week, riding a new wave of investor optimism in the cryptocurrency market.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the crypto market is heading into the weekend with strong bullish momentum. A few sectors, including meme coins, liquid staking platforms and Layer-1 blockchains, are showing double-digit percentage gains in market capitalization. The meme coin sector alone has risen 18%, with PEPE among the standout performers.

📈 Crypto heads into the weekend on a surge, with many sectors showing double digit percentage market cap rises. Memecoins, liquid staking, and layer 1's have been particularly enjoying this bullish momentum. pic.twitter.com/mSpBs80Dt1 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 10, 2025

PEPE's surge is backed by increased trading volume and on-chain activity, with whale movements and retail buzz helping to drive momentum. According to technical charts, PEPE has risen past a critical resistance level, bolstering the price surge.

PEPE sees whale activity

On May 8, Lookonchain reported that a crypto whale had purchased 500 billion PEPE for $4.36 million, bringing the whale's total holdings to 2 trillion PEPE.

On Friday, when the price of PEPE soared, blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reported a massive 7.14 trillion (7,143,024,728,061) PEPE worth about $78.8 million was transferred between unknown wallets in a single transaction.

PEPE price erases zero

PEPE began to recover from its lows of $0.00000759 on May 6, and the rally gathered traction as the price surged substantially on Thursday.

Strong buying pressure was also clearly apparent in the Friday session, with the PEPE price surging to a high of $0.00001397, thereby removing a zero from the PEPE price and causing it to post its fourth straight day of gains since May 6.

PEPE remained in the green at press time, rising 0.21% in the previous 24 hours to $0.00001242, after reaching intraday highs of $0.00001360.