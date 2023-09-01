These SHIB and XRP Pairs Eye Delisting From Major Exchange, BTC Targets $30,000 Now, SHIB Army Pushes SHIB Burns High into Green: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today.

These Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP pairs eye delisting from major exchange

According to a recent announcement on its blog, Binance , the world's leading crypto exchange, is going to gradually cease support for BUSD products. As a result of this move, BUSD spot and margin trading pairs will be delisted, including those involving SHIB and XRP tokens. The exchange is now encouraging its users to convert their BUSD assets to other stablecoins available on the platform, prior to February 2024. Notably, the SHIB/BUSD pair is ranked fourth in terms of trading volume across all platforms featuring the Shiba Inu token, while the XRP/BUSD pair holds sixth place. The root of Binance's decision lies in allegations from the SEC, which labeled the exchange's native stablecoin a security. In response to the allegations, Paxos (BUSD issuer) and Binance itself halted further minting and circulation.

Bitcoin (BTC) targets $30,000 now, IntoTheBlock says, but there's a catch

In its recent post on X platform, IntoTheBlock agency estimated the likelihood of Bitcoin reaching the $30,000 price level and presented the factors that could help this happen. The post starts with a reminder that the flagship crypto found itself at the center of attention thanks to Grayscale's recent victory against the SEC. Per IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin's next milestone will likely be climbing to the high of $30,000. Referring to its on-chain data, the agency reported that 6.2 million wallets purchased approximately 2.6 million BTC between its current price and $30,000. Now, Bitcoin has two ways to go. If bearish sentiment expands on the market, it may "trigger a rush to break even," increasing the sell volume of Bitcoin. However, if there is enough strong bullish momentum, Bitcoin may head north to the $30,000 level.

SHIB army burns millions of Shiba Inu, pushing burn rate high into green