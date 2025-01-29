Advertisement
    Global Bitcoin FOMO? Ex-Binance Boss CZ Just Spiced Things up Big Time

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ex-Binance CEO turns up heat in Bitcoin adoption race, here's how
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 16:02
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Changpeng Zhao is once again driving discussions around national Bitcoin adoption. The latest catalyst? A proposal from the Czech Republic’s central bank to allocate 5% of its national reserves — approximately $7.3 billion — into Bitcoin. If implemented, this would mark one of the most significant state-level Bitcoin acquisitions to date, securing over 71,000 BTC at current market rates.

    Zhao has long suggested that governments are moving beyond passive observation and actively considering Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. He previously noted that the race to establish sovereign Bitcoin holdings has already begun, a sentiment that appears to be gaining traction among policymakers.

    Other nations are already exploring similar initiatives. In Switzerland, lawmakers recently put forth a vote on creating a national Bitcoin reserve and even proposed integrating Bitcoin into the country’s constitution. 

    Meanwhile, Hong Kong legislators have introduced discussions about incorporating BTC into fiscal reserves, potentially leveraging the Exchange Fund for long-term holdings. In Chile, lawmakers are forming a congressional committee to assess the feasibility of a national Bitcoin reserve.

    At one point, the idea of national Bitcoin holdings was seen as a bit unusual, but now it is a real conversation piece. As the global economy shifts and traditional financial systems have a tough time, governments are taking a fresh look at Bitcoin. They are not just thinking about it as a way to make money but also as a strategic financial tool.

    Top countries by Bitcoin holdings right now

    As of January 2025, a bunch of governments worldwide have a lot of Bitcoin (BTC), mostly obtained through law enforcement seizures, strategic investments or mining operations. The U.S. is in the lead with about 207,189 BTC, worth about $21.48 billion, mostly from criminal asset forfeitures, like the Silk Road and Bitfinex-related cases. 

    China is close behind, with 194,000 BTC worth $20.11 billion, mostly from seizures like the PlusToken Ponzi scheme. The U.K. has 61,000 BTC, worth about $6.32 billion, and most of that was seized during cybercrime investigations.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

