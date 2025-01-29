Global Bitcoin FOMO? Ex-Binance Boss CZ Just Spiced Things up Big Time

Changpeng Zhao is once again driving discussions around national Bitcoin adoption. The latest catalyst? A proposal from the Czech Republic’s central bank to allocate 5% of its national reserves — approximately $7.3 billion — into Bitcoin. If implemented, this would mark one of the most significant state-level Bitcoin acquisitions to date, securing over 71,000 BTC at current market rates.

Zhao has long suggested that governments are moving beyond passive observation and actively considering Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. He previously noted that the race to establish sovereign Bitcoin holdings has already begun, a sentiment that appears to be gaining traction among policymakers.

Other nations are already exploring similar initiatives. In Switzerland, lawmakers recently put forth a vote on creating a national Bitcoin reserve and even proposed integrating Bitcoin into the country’s constitution.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong legislators have introduced discussions about incorporating BTC into fiscal reserves, potentially leveraging the Exchange Fund for long-term holdings. In Chile, lawmakers are forming a congressional committee to assess the feasibility of a national Bitcoin reserve.

Imagine being the last government to buy... 😂 https://t.co/hiPqMX3wMf — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) January 29, 2025

At one point, the idea of national Bitcoin holdings was seen as a bit unusual, but now it is a real conversation piece. As the global economy shifts and traditional financial systems have a tough time, governments are taking a fresh look at Bitcoin. They are not just thinking about it as a way to make money but also as a strategic financial tool.

Top countries by Bitcoin holdings right now

As of January 2025, a bunch of governments worldwide have a lot of Bitcoin (BTC), mostly obtained through law enforcement seizures, strategic investments or mining operations. The U.S. is in the lead with about 207,189 BTC, worth about $21.48 billion, mostly from criminal asset forfeitures, like the Silk Road and Bitfinex-related cases.

China is close behind, with 194,000 BTC worth $20.11 billion, mostly from seizures like the PlusToken Ponzi scheme. The U.K. has 61,000 BTC, worth about $6.32 billion, and most of that was seized during cybercrime investigations.