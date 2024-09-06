Fundamental BONE Statement Issued by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu development team, famous in the cryptocurrency community under the pseudonym Lucie, has made a crucial public statement about the importance of the BONE token for “everything SHIB builds on Shibarium.”

Besides, Lucie also spread the word about a big new milestone from the closed Shiba Eternity beta, available only for holders of the LEASH token.

Crucial BONE message to SHIB community

Lucie made it clear that the Bone Shibaswap (BONE) token is extremely important for all the projects that the SHIB team is or will be creating on layer-2 solution Shibarium. “Everything on Shibarium relies on BONE,” she tweeted, and BONE is a “crucial element” for all the operations and upgrades made on this blockchain.

The SHIB marketing lead also stressed that BONE is vital for burning Shiba Inu tokens, and everyone who uses Shibarium, and therefore BONE, helps to burn SHIB.

Everything https://t.co/4RzThbqSSj builds on Shibarium relies on Bone, making it a crucial element for all operations and advancements within the platform.



Everything utilizing Bone therefore burns SHIB. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 6, 2024

All gas fees on Shibarium are paid in BONE. Some of those transaction fees are then converted to SHIB tokens and then burned, i.e., locked in unspendable wallets forever. This conversion and burn process happens automatically after the SHIB team recently launched a SHIB burn portal on Shibarium.

Major Shiba Eternity beta achievement

In another tweet published today, Lucie spread the word about a major milestone reached on Shibarium by the closed beta of the Shiba Eternity smartphone game.

This beta has been available only for LEASH holders so far. Testers have minted an impressive 140,000 NFTs on Shibarium, underscoring “both the power and the scalability of the platform.” Lucie also stressed the cost-efficiency observed here: the transactions that were necessary for making those non-fungible tokens required only 800 BONE in gas fees. This is the equivalent of roughly $310.

Shibarium Beta Milestone: 140K NFTs Minted with Just 800 BONE in Sponsored Gas Fees



We’re excited to share an incredible achievement from our Shiba Eternity Beta Closed for Leash holders!



So far, these dedicated testers have minted a staggering 140,000 NFTs on Shibarium,… pic.twitter.com/3sPgFMvQ7L — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 6, 2024

Lucie reminded the crypto community that there are currently more than 1.4 million Shiba Inu holders on-chain, and a lot of them are active Shibarium users. This highlights one of Shibarium’s main strong points – extremely low transaction fees. This was all the more important considering the high volume of NFT minting. This makes Shibarium “ideal for large-scale NFT projects,” Lucie said. However, this time, all the 800 BONE fees were sponsored, but she did not reveal who did the sponsoring.