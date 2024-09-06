    Fundamental BONE Statement Issued by SHIB Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team has made important statement on BONE, Shibarium and SHIB burns
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 10:44
    
    The official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu development team, famous in the cryptocurrency community under the pseudonym Lucie, has made a crucial public statement about the importance of the BONE token for “everything SHIB builds on Shibarium.”

    Besides, Lucie also spread the word about a big new milestone from the closed Shiba Eternity beta, available only for holders of the LEASH token.

    Crucial BONE message to SHIB community

    Lucie made it clear that the Bone Shibaswap (BONE) token is extremely important for all the projects that the SHIB team is or will be creating on layer-2 solution Shibarium. “Everything on Shibarium relies on BONE,” she tweeted, and BONE is a “crucial element” for all the operations and upgrades made on this blockchain.

    The SHIB marketing lead also stressed that BONE is vital for burning Shiba Inu tokens, and everyone who uses Shibarium, and therefore BONE, helps to burn SHIB.

    All gas fees on Shibarium are paid in BONE. Some of those transaction fees are then converted to SHIB tokens and then burned, i.e., locked in unspendable wallets forever. This conversion and burn process happens automatically after the SHIB team recently launched a SHIB burn portal on Shibarium.

    Major Shiba Eternity beta achievement

    In another tweet published today, Lucie spread the word about a major milestone reached on Shibarium by the closed beta of the Shiba Eternity smartphone game.

    This beta has been available only for LEASH holders so far. Testers have minted an impressive 140,000 NFTs on Shibarium, underscoring “both the power and the scalability of the platform.” Lucie also stressed the cost-efficiency observed here: the transactions that were necessary for making those non-fungible tokens required only 800 BONE in gas fees. This is the equivalent of roughly $310.

    Lucie reminded the crypto community that there are currently more than 1.4 million Shiba Inu holders on-chain, and a lot of them are active Shibarium users. This highlights one of Shibarium’s main strong points – extremely low transaction fees. This was all the more important considering the high volume of NFT minting. This makes Shibarium “ideal for large-scale NFT projects,” Lucie said. However, this time, all the 800 BONE fees were sponsored, but she did not reveal who did the sponsoring.

