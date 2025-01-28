Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Suffer $534,000,000 Losses Amid DeepSeek Chaos

Yesterday was nщt just another day for the markets — it was a shake-up, plain and simple. DeepSeek, a fresh face in the AI race and China’s answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, made its grand entrance. With it came chaos. Broader markets, including the NASDAQ, took a hit, dragging crypto along for the ride.

Advertisement

The result? Outflows. Big ones, according to James Butterfill. Bitcoin and Ethereum bore the brunt, with $442 million and $99 million pulled from their exchange-traded products (ETPs). With total crypto ETP outflows topping $534 million, you are looking at one of the more dramatic single-day movements in recent memory.

Now, here is where it gets interesting. While most assets stumbled, XRP did not just survive — it thrived. Yes, it got caught up in the initial wave of selling, but that did not last long. In fact, XRP ETPs saw $2.1 million in inflows on the same day, standing out in a sea of red.

Advertisement

Yesterday's rout in the markets caused by the DeepSeek news caused investors to panic, prompting outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum totalling US$442m and US$99m respectively. pic.twitter.com/7a01ZwUTu1 — James Butterfill (@jbutterfill) January 28, 2025

It was not just happening on traditional markets. Over on the blockchain, the story was the same: accumulation. Wallets holding significant amounts of XRP, mostly millionaire wallets, scooped up 120 million XRP during the dip. To some, it was not panic; it was a sale.

So, what does this tell us? For Bitcoin and Ethereum investors, yesterday was a day to exit, to cut losses, to sit on the sidelines. But for XRP? It was the opposite — a moment to lean in, to take advantage of the drop.

The markets are still adjusting to the noise created by DeepSeek’s debut, but the divergent responses are clear. While Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled under pressure, XRP managed to turn the chaos into opportunity.