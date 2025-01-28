Advertisement
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Suffer $534,000,000 Losses Amid DeepSeek Chaos

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Market panic caused by Chinese AI sensation DeepSeek hits fund flows with $534,000,000 loss, but XRP gains as Bitcoin and Ethereum sink
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 13:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Yesterday was nщt just another day for the markets — it was a shake-up, plain and simple. DeepSeek, a fresh face in the AI race and China’s answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, made its grand entrance. With it came chaos. Broader markets, including the NASDAQ, took a hit, dragging crypto along for the ride.

    The result? Outflows. Big ones, according to James Butterfill. Bitcoin and Ethereum bore the brunt, with $442 million and $99 million pulled from their exchange-traded products (ETPs). With total crypto ETP outflows topping $534 million, you are looking at one of the more dramatic single-day movements in recent memory.

    Now, here is where it gets interesting. While most assets stumbled, XRP did not just survive — it thrived. Yes, it got caught up in the initial wave of selling, but that did not last long. In fact, XRP ETPs saw $2.1 million in inflows on the same day, standing out in a sea of red.

    It was not just happening on traditional markets. Over on the blockchain, the story was the same: accumulation. Wallets holding significant amounts of XRP, mostly millionaire wallets, scooped up 120 million XRP during the dip. To some, it was not panic; it was a sale.

    So, what does this tell us? For Bitcoin and Ethereum investors, yesterday was a day to exit, to cut losses, to sit on the sidelines. But for XRP? It was the opposite — a moment to lean in, to take advantage of the drop.

    The markets are still adjusting to the noise created by DeepSeek’s debut, but the divergent responses are clear. While Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled under pressure, XRP managed to turn the chaos into opportunity.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

