DOGE Price Prediction for January 26

Most of the coins are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.47% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 8.71%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the support of $0.3498. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $0.3450 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation remains the same. Neither side is dominating, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim level of $0.30.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the support of $0.2724 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.3520 at press time.