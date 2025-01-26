Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of DOGE blast soon?
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 15:30
    A
    A
    A
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.47% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 8.71%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the support of $0.3498. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $0.3450 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation remains the same. Neither side is dominating, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim level of $0.30.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for January 25
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 14:57
    XRP Price Prediction for January 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the support of $0.2724 shortly.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3520 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 14:50
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Explains Why Proof of Work Makes No Sense
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 14:31
    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 26
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Explains Why Proof of Work Makes No Sense
    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD