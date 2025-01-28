$360 Million XRP Just Absorbed by Whales in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has been a mess lately, with total liquidations nearing $1 billion and bulls taking most of the pain. XRP was not spared in the chaos, plunging below the $3 mark and finding a low at $2.655. But the story did not end there.

The backdrop to this sell-off was not just crypto drama; it was bigger than that. A new player in the AI space, DeepSeek, made its debut in China, positioning itself as a ChatGPT rival. This shook broader markets like the NASDAQ, pulling everything — including crypto — into a downward spiral. XRP got caught up in the wave, but it did not stay down for long.

In a surprising turnaround, XRP bounced back by 17%, reclaiming $3.10. What is fascinating here is not just the price movement; it is who stepped in to make it happen.

Whale wallets — those holding between 10 million and 1 billion XRP — absorbed around 120 million coins during the dip, reports analyst Ali Martinez. As a result, their combined holdings swelled to 10.41 billion XRP, worth about $360 million.

Whales bought 120 million $XRP in the recent price dip! pic.twitter.com/hDVAshQHQw — Ali (@ali_charts) January 27, 2025

What does this mean? Whale behavior often sets the tone for the market. When big players buy during a dip, it is a sign that they see value — or, at the very least, an opportunity. This could hint at growing confidence in XRP’s longer-term potential.

Of course, not everything is clear-cut. This rebound might just be a temporary bounce rather than the start of a full-blown rally. Whether whales keep accumulating during future dips could be a telltale sign of where things are headed.

For now, XRP’s recovery has offered a glimmer of optimism in an otherwise shaky market. It is clear that the big players are watching closely, and they are not afraid to make moves when the opportunity strikes. As the market steadies, XRP might just have more surprises in store.