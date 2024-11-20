NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Introduced in June 2021, NOW Wallet , a multi-currency wallet application for 50+ blockchains, is an integral part of ChangeNOW’s NOW ecosystem.

NOW Wallet offers a one-stop solution for buying crypto with fiat, staking PoS coins, cross-chain exchange, NFTs management, and B2B crypto integration.

Where security meets accessibility: What to know about NOW Wallet

NOW Wallet is a secure and intuitive cryptocurrency wallet with DeFi and NFT functions that makes Web3 experiences easier for newcomers and pros.

NOW Wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet of ChangeNOW’s NOW ecosystem, launched in beta in 2021 while mainnet operations started in June 2022;

Powered by the WalletConnect protocol, NOW Wallet offers crypto storage and transfer instruments for 50 coins and thousands of tokens across seven various blockchains;

NOW Wallet’s toolkit features a seamless crypto exchange module, a “Buy/Sell” instrument with fiat support, crypto staking and NFT managing options;

Its B2B version unlocks impressive opportunities for integrating crypto assets into e-commerce.

NOW Wallet is natively integrated with Web2 economy as it supports fiat payments with Visa/Mastercard, digital payment operators like Apple Pay/Google Pay and so on.

NOW Wallet is available in the form of a desktop application and smartphone apps, which makes it suitable for users with various strategies.

What is a crypto wallet?

Cryptocurrency wallet or crypto wallet is a software service needed to store, receive, send and, in the majority of cases, exchange cryptocurrencies. Basically, it is an interface for the pair of private and public keys from a certain account in blockchain.

On centralized wallets, private keys are stored by the platform, while decentralized (non-custodial) wallets encourage their clients to save private keys and be solely responsible for them. The majority of traders use their accounts on centralized exchanges as crypto wallets.

Cryptocurrency wallets in 2024: B asic components

Despite there being plenty of designs in the crypto wallets sphere, some key components remain necessary.

Key storage. As we mentioned previously, a crypto wallet should either be responsible for keys or allow users to save them; Exchange module. Modern cryptocurrency wallets have built-in protocols for exchanging cryptos; Fiat support. Most advanced wallets are integrated with bank cards, digital payments and even wire transfers for secure and streamlined crypto-to-fiat conversion; NFTs operations. Since non-fungible tokens remain a popular digital asset class, most convenient wallets offer easy-to-use NFT dashboards.

Also, crypto wallets might have dedicated solutions for staking, airdrops, yield farming, portfolio tracking and so on.

What is ChangeNOW and NOW ecosystem?

Centered around the ChangeNOW crypto exchange service, NOW is a holistic ecosystem of cryptocurrency products for individuals and businesses. Its B2C products stack includes ChangeNOW itself, NOW Wallet and the NOW Tracker app.

Business solutions by ChangeNOW include the NOWNodes crypto APIs platform for dApps and the NOWPayments processor of digital asset transfers as well as NOWCustody asset storage solution and NOW Launchpad for early-stage cryptos.

The ecosystem leverages NOW as its core utility token and backbone rewards element.

Inside NOW Wallet, one-stop crypto wallet with staking, swaps and NFTs

NOW Wallet is a powerful and secure crypto wallet with an intuitive interface and an industry-leading range of blockchains supported. In 2024, it offers a comprehensive scope of instruments for a safe journey in blockchain and DeFi.

NOW Wallet: Highlights

NOW Wallet is a multi-blockchain, non-custodial, no-KYC cryptocurrency wallet with built-in exchange, staking, buy/sell crypto and NFTs functionalities. Since its launch in 2021, NOW Wallet has been an integral part of ChangeNOW’s NOW ecosystem of digital economy services.

NOW Wallet leverages the opportunities of the Wallet Connect ecosystem offering seamless access to 50+ coins and 15,000 tokens.

NOW Wallet prioritizes non-custodial access to crypto: the platform doesn’t store private keys or assets to offer the ultimate level of security. NOW Wallet users are ones responsible for keys management which significantly reduces the attack surface and is aligned with ethos of decentralization.

NOW Wallet is available as a desktop application for macOS, Windows, Linux as well as a smartphone app for iOS- and Android-based devices. The wallet prioritizes accessible and inclusive UX/UI to make the first steps in crypto easier for newcomers during this bull run.

Buying crypto with fiat on NOW Wallet

First of all, NOW Wallet offers a fast, convenient and cost-effective way to purchase your first cryptocurrency with traditional fiat-based payments tools. The platform supports over 60 fiat assets, including USD, EUR, GBP, CHF and all major regional currencies.

NOW Wallet is seamlessly integrated with the bank transfers module, card payments gateway for Visa and Mastercard. Also, it accepts fiat currencies from Google Pay and Apple Pay accounts. NOW Wallet cooperates with leading crypto-to-fiat payment processors for most attractive rates, but keep in mind that these services require users to undergo KYC verification before initiating an exchange.

Exchanging crypto on NOW Wallet

Besides a storage and transfer facility, NOW Wallet offers an understandable and newbie-friendly exchange module. It allows swapping between thousands of tokens on seven mainstream blockchains with no KYC checks. The NOW Wallet exchange is supercharged by ChangeNOW, NOW ecosystem’s first crypto exchange with a powerful cross-chain swaps engine.

Besides that, NOW Wallet is suitable for staking some PoS cryptocurrencies with no extra services involved. NOW Wallet users can stake their tokens and receive rewards on a single account for maximum resource-efficiency.

Managing NFTs on NOW Wallet

NOW Wallet is one of the most powerful cryptocurrency wallets with support of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across mainstream standards like ERC-721, ERC-1155 and Solana’s standards. BSC-based NFTs will also be added soon.

Thanks to a clear and intuitive interface, the NFTs dashboard by NOW Wallet might be the first go-to service for newcomers in this thriving segment.

Enhancing business opportunities with NOW Wallet

For businesses interested in cryptocurrency integrations, NOW Wallet offers a personalized approach to help partners achieve their specific business objectives. NOW Wallet creates powerful and high-performance crypto payment gateways for gaming, influencer marketing, e-commerce, RWAs issuers and so on.

Besides secure storage and management of cryptocurrencies, NOW Wallet invites all partners to engage in collaborative marketing activities. Teams are able to enjoy fast deposits and withdrawals on NOW Wallet’s B2B instruments.

Bonus: What is ChangeNOW Pro and who needs it?

By joining the Pro ecosystem, new customers gain access to an unmatched toolkit of premium offerings on ChangeNOW and NOW Wallet . As of Q4, 2024, there are one million Pro accounts on both services.

With Pro, cryptocurrency users can enjoy cashback on their operations, utilize their own domains for accepting crypto, benefit from an advanced asset protection regime, earn interest on loans and so on. The most affordable paid packages of Pro mode are only available for $15 per month, which includes 0.1% cashback for any exchange transaction, a 15,000 NOW limit monthly, 40 anti-money laundering checks in a month, a customized domain name and so on.

Alongside that, all key features and instruments, except private webpages, are available for Free package users.

Closing thoughts: How to explore bull run opportunities with NOW Wallet

Developed by industry veterans, NOW Wallet is a multi-blockchain cryptocurrency wallet of ChangeNOW’s NOW ecosystem. It offers a seamless and intuitive interface for crypto storage, staking, NFTs, cross-currency swaps and crypto purchasing with fiat money.

NOW Wallet leverages the ecosystem token NOW and unlocks crypto integration opportunities for businesses.