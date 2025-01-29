Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    AI Cryptos, Meme Coins Bleeding, Analyst Indicates 'Absolute Carnage'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Most overhyped narratives of Q4, 2024, lost their steam, bringing huge losses to investors: Messari's Nick Garcia describes collapse
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 16:33
    A
    A
    A
    AI Cryptos, Meme Coins Bleeding, Analyst Indicates 'Absolute Carnage'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Despite the unbelievable hype around artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential synergy with cryptocurrency, AI cryptos are heavily hit by ongoing market recession. The most trending community meme coins are also in deep red, Messari's Nick Garcia says.

    AI, meme cryptos lost 60-70%: Analyst Nick Garcia

    Altcoins associated with AI infrastructure and meme cryptocurrencies are among the worst performers, accompanied by the cryptos at the intersection of the DeFi and AI spheres. Such statements were shared by Nick Garcia, crypto analyst at Messari, with his X followers.

    Garcia pointed out that AI infrastructure coins, including Ai16Z (AI16Z) and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), are down by 71% from the all-time high on average. ZEREBRO, a cryptocurrency associated with AI-focused GPU networks, is the absolute worst performer, with a 89% capitalization lost.

    Advertisement

    DeFAI cryptocurrencies, including the likes of BUZZ, COOKIE, GRIFT and AIXBT, lost 61% on average.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Crypto Scam Warning Issued by Binance CEO
    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge
    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat
    Czech National Bank Might Buy Billions of Euros Worth of Bitcoin

    Garcia explained that the exact effects of this carnage for the market are yet to be seen:

    Absolute carnage in the streets 🔪🩸 (...) Bear market or golden bull? You tell me.

    Together with AI cryptocurrencies, meme coins are suffering. Eight largest meme cryptos are down by 63% from all-time high values.

    All 2024 trends are under pressure, data says

    Popcat (POPCAT), the largest cat-themed meme coin, and Solana's largest meme crypto Dogwifhat (WIF) are the worst performers in this class, with 83% and 78% capitalization erased. In this context, Dogecoin (DOGE) looks like a beacon of stability with only a 35% price drop.

    In January 2025, almost every trending class of altcoins is bleeding. For instance, in the last seven days, PolitiFi, a type of meme coins associated with politicians, dropped by 38%.

    Also, Murad's Memecoins — a pick of seasoned crypto analyst Murad Mahmudov —  saw their capitalizations plummeting by 35% in just seven days.

    By contrast, "serious" categories like RWA tokenization or liquid staking are in the green this month.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #AI #AI Agents #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 16:28
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 357% in Exchange Netflows, What It Means
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 16:17
    XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    AI Cryptos, Meme Coins Bleeding, Analyst Indicates 'Absolute Carnage'
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 357% in Exchange Netflows, What It Means
    XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD