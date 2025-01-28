Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is again green today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.86% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the main crypto is near the local resistance of $103,347. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a test of the $104,000 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating.

The rate is far from the main levels, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $100,000-$106,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $103,048 at press time.