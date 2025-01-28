Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 28

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How great are Bitcoin's (BTC) chances of updating new peaks?
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 16:07
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 28
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is again green today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.86% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the main crypto is near the local resistance of $103,347. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a test of the $104,000 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating.

    The rate is far from the main levels, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $100,000-$106,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $103,048 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

