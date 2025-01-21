Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 5.11% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the rate of ADA is on its way to the resistance of $1.0140. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $1.04 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is neutral, as the rate is far from the key levels.

The volume is falling, which means there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves in the short term.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar to the daily chart. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If the candle closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.10 range.

ADA is trading at $0.9916 at press time.