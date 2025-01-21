Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 21

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from Cardano (ADA)?
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 14:02
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 5.11% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the rate of ADA is on its way to the resistance of $1.0140. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $1.04 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is neutral, as the rate is far from the key levels. 

    The volume is falling, which means there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves in the short term.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar to the daily chart. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If the candle closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.10 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.9916 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

