    Original U.Today article

    Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction for January 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bullish trend reversal from Litecoin (LTC)?
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 15:00
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mostly bearish on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    LTC/USD

    The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has fallen by 5.15% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price LTC is far from the support and resistance levels. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

    The volume keeps falling, which means ongoing sideways trading in the zone around $120 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the situation is similar. If the candle closes around the current prices, traders are likely to witness consolidation in the range of $110-$120.

    Litecoin is trading at $121.17 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

