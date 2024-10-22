Advertisement
    NFL Rivals Launches Monster Smash 2 Campaign With Adrian Peterson

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Only official game of National Football League announces massive Halloween program endorsed by NFL legend
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 12:32
    NFL Rivals Launches Monster Smash 2 Campaign With Adrian Peterson
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    A Halloween-themed event by NFL Rivals will allow players to complete challenges and compete to “rewrite history” with its first NFL Legend, former NFL MVP running back Adrian Peterson, in a series of monstrous performances.

    Monster Smash 2 Halloween campaign with NFL MVL Adrian Peterson kicks off

    According to the official statement shared by Mythical Games' NFL Rivals, the first-ever Web3 game by the NFL, it just announced the start of Monster Smash 2, an interactive Halloween event. The campaign is endorsed by Adrian Peterson, one of the most popular American football players in history.

    The event's agenda will focus on current NFL players who have had great October performances in the past, with Peterson being the exception. There will be players in packs, currency events during the week, "Main Events" over the weekend, a Power Pass and the program store available with the usual legendary, epic and rare players.

    However, Peterson's editions will be featured throughout the game - as a "free" giveaway, a Battle Pass reward and the program’s top two rewards in the program's story – Legendary and Mythical Player Editions. 

    The Halloween program, with 40 milestones, will run for four weeks.  Rewards along the battle pass include coins, gems, training resources, player cards, PFPs, as well as one exclusive epic reward player at the end of the paid path.  That exclusive player in this promo will be Adrian Peterson.

    The program launched on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 8:00 a.m. (PT) and is set to run until Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 a.m. (PT), with winners earning exclusive rewards as they complete challenges. 

    Rare, epic, legendary items to be distributed among players

    The Monster Smash 2 program gives players a chance to compete in events and challenges and earn "candy" – the currency powering the game. "Candy" can be used to unlock special Halloween players (those who have had monstrous performances in October in the past) and some special Adrian Peterson cards.

    Similar to previous programs, the NFL players will feature the core group of players in packs and the "chase" players in events, but with a few differences. The packs will include eight legendary, eight epic and up to ten rare players, with an additional seven "chase" players who will be featured in weekend events and in the promo store.

    To clarify, the seven "chase" players are not available in packs. Four players will be released as weekend event rewards and three in the promo store that users can spend their "candy" on - rare, epic, legendary. This allows players to unlock some of the best players in the game and advance their challenge series.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

