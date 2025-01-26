Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upcoming week become bullish for SHIB?
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 15:45
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of the majority of the coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.10% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is more bearish than bullish.

    If the rate does not return above $0.000020 soon, one may witness a support breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.00001960-$0.00001970 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest support level of $0.00001954. If the daily bar closes near it or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000019 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.000016-$0.000018 range within the next few days.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001993 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

