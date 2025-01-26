SHIB Price Prediction for January 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of the majority of the coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is more bearish than bullish.

If the rate does not return above $0.000020 soon, one may witness a support breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.00001960-$0.00001970 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest support level of $0.00001954. If the daily bar closes near it or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000019 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.000016-$0.000018 range within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001993 at press time.