ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market seems unlikely to make a reversal, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, declining by almost 10%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp fall, the rate of ADA keeps looking bearish. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.90. If it breaks out, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $0.80-$0.85 range.

ADA is trading at $0.9042 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 3.87% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has declined, which means there are low chances of seeing a quick bounce back.

In this case, the correction is likely to continue to the interim zone of $640.

BNB is trading at $669.50 at press time.