    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 13

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is drop of Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) going to last?
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 14:31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market seems unlikely to make a reversal, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, declining by almost 10%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp fall, the rate of ADA keeps looking bearish. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.90. If it breaks out, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $0.80-$0.85 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.9042 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 3.87% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has declined, which means there are low chances of seeing a quick bounce back. 

    In this case, the correction is likely to continue to the interim zone of $640.

    BNB is trading at $669.50 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

