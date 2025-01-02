Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025

Advertisement

Since August, SOL has faced consistent selling pressure whenever it approached the $160 threshold. Its ability to break and hold above the $200 mark has been seen as critical to its recovery trajectory.

Analysts previously projected that overcoming these key resistance levels could propel SOL toward retesting its all-time high in the $250-$265 range.

Ethereum versus Solana

In a post on X, Glassnode, a prominent on-chain analytics platform, highlighted a notable performance shift between Ethereum and Solana during Q4, 2024. Solana outpaced both Ethereum and Bitcoin in price performance for much of the quarter.

Looking at price performance, SOL outpaced both ETH and BTC for most of Q4 2024. However, since early December, ETH has taken the lead, outperforming the other two assets.



Today, the 30-day performance stands at:



ETH: +26.96%

BTC: +17.49%

SOL: +1.61%



A clear shift in momentum.

This outperformance may have been fueled by heightened investor interest and momentum within the Solana meme coin community. Additionally, Solana experienced a faster expansion in its realized cap compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. By early December, SOL demonstrated a robust weekly capital inflow of over 5%.

Prospects of Solana ETF

A growing number of firms, including VanEck, Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise and Canary Capital, are actively pursuing approval for a Solana ETF. These spot Solana ETF applications are currently under review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with preliminary decisions expected in late January 2025.

Grayscale's application faces a Jan. 23 deadline, while the other four applicants anticipate preliminary decisions by Jan. 25, marking 45 days since their applications were submitted for review in November 2024. Despite the strong demand for a Solana ETF, no approval has been granted so far, leaving 2024 without such a product.

Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, has expressed optimism about this timeline, aligning with broader market expectations. Many industry participants believe the potential change in U.S. administration and SEC leadership could create a more favorable regulatory environment for crypto ETFs.

Top 8 ETF launches of 2024 are now *all* crypto-related...



4 spot btc ETFs, 2 spot eth ETFs, & 2 mstr ETFs.



This is out of nearly 740 new ETFs.

Polymarkets suggests a 77% likelihood of a Solana ETF gaining approval in 2025, fueling optimism among crypto investors. Many believe the approval of a Solana ETF could act as a significant price catalyst, with some arguing that this potential has not yet been fully factored into the current market price.

Notably, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to issue an official rejection for the 19b-4 applications submitted by prominent firms such as Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares. With the tenure of the current SEC chairman nearing its conclusion, market participants are optimistic about the regulatory environment becoming more favorable.

How high can SOL price go in 2025?

In a recent analysis, crypto analyst Henrik Zeberg shared his optimistic outlook on Solana (SOL), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

According to Zeberg, Solana remains in consolidation after reaching new all-time highs last month. This phase is normal around major market tops as the asset gathers momentum for its next upward move.

#Solana is still consolidating after breaking ATHs.



This is normal around major tops as it needs to gather force to move higher.



We should soon see #SOL continuing higher towards new ATHs - reaching its final target in a not too distant future.



This is my target and the…

Zeberg indicated that this consolidation is a healthy and necessary process for Solana. It allows the cryptocurrency to build the strength needed to push higher. He believes that this period of consolidation is a precursor to Solana continuing its upward trajectory.

According to Glassnode, Solana investors are displaying strong conviction, with an increasing portion of long-term holders locking their wealth into the network. The 6-12 month cohort now controls 27% of the supply, signaling confidence from buyers during the 2024 rally and their expectation of higher prices in the future.

#Solana investors are #HODL-ing firm, expecting higher prices.



Long-term holders’ share of wealth locked in the network is growing. The 6-12 month cohort now holds 27% of the supply, showing conviction from 2024 rally buyers.#SOL’s RHODL Waves chart: https://t.co/7AwppTiVm7 pic.twitter.com/8s6NmDNaqL — glassnode (@glassnode) December 13, 2024

Solana’s breakout above $200 has set an optimistic tone for 2025, but challenges lie ahead as it approaches key resistance levels. The first significant resistance is at $219, aligning with the daily 50-day simple moving average (SMA), followed by $246 and the all-time high of $264, last reached Nov. 23, 2024.

In contrast, potential support levels include $175 and the daily 200-day SMA, which could serve as a stabilization zone if Solana experiences a pullback. While the surge indicates strong momentum, overcoming these critical resistance points will be crucial for Solana’s continued upward trajectory.

A report by VanEck released Sept. 25 forecasts that Solana could surge significantly in the future, potentially reaching $330. This outlook is based on Solana's superior transaction speed and network efficiency compared to Ethereum. Last October, SOL's price went from $38 to $59.

Renowned trader Peter Brandt recently shared his perspective on Solana's price dynamics, emphasizing the concept of equal price swings. Brandt explained that he uses swing targets as a tool to anticipate potential price moves in markets.

Often times price moves in swings whereby the swings are relatively equal in price. I am sure Elliott traders get quite precise (as they tend to do ) but I just use swing targets as a guide

In his analysis, Brandt shared a Solana chart illustrating the symmetrical nature of its price swings. He set his next swing target for Solana at $274, suggesting a potential new all-time high if this level is reached.

This projection aligns with the broader bullish sentiment surrounding Solana, driven by increasing investor interest, strong network activity and potential catalysts like the anticipated Solana ETF approvals.