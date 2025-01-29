Advertisement
    Former Binance Boss CZ Suggests Bitcoin Might End Up Reaching $1 Million

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will there be a race to buy Bitcoin among major governments?
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 15:38
    Cover image via U.Today
    Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of the Binance exchange, has suggested that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $1 million in the long run.

    In fact, he believes that some governments will actually be lucky to purchase the cryptocurrency at such a price level. 

    The performance of Bitcoin will likely depend on how much money other countries are willing to print in order to Bitcoin.

    Czech National Bank Might Buy Billions of Euros Worth of Bitcoin

    CZ's bold prediction comes after Ales Michl, the governor of the Czech National Bank (CNB), has proposed allocating up to 5% of the bank's assets to buying Bitcoin. 

    The proposal, if approved by the CNB's board, could be a watershed moment for the flagship cryptocurrency, which has long been pitched as an alternative to gold. 

    Zhao appears to believe that there could be a potential race to adopt Bitcoin among governments in the near future, with late buyers potentially exorbitant prices. 

    The U.S. government could set such a trend in motion by creating a Bitcoin reserve. Polymarket bettors currently see a 55% chance of the reserve being launched this year. 

    Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency skyrocket to as much as $500,000 this year if the US ends up being created since he expects other countries to follow suit. 

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has urged the U.S. government to replace its vast gold holdings with Bitcoin. 

    Christian Lindner, one of the leading German politicians, previously opined that Bitcoin should be added to the country's national reserves as well as the European Central Bank's reserves. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

