    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect Solana (SOL) to test the $300 mark soon?
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 13:20
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bulls are coming back to the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 9.15% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp rise, the rate of SOL keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, growth is likely to continue to the $270 zone and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $270.67. If the candle closes around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $280-$290 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is far from the main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of its peak. 

    If it happens with no long wick, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $300 area.

    SOL is trading at $264.70 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

