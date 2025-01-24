Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is bounce back of Ethereum (ETH) going to last?
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 15:37
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are again more powerful than bears today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 4.57% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ETH is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,421. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $3,300 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of its peak. If it happens near $3,400 and above, there is a chance to see a test of the $3,500 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for sharp moves. 

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $3,300-$3,500 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,394 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

