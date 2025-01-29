Biggest Shiba Inu 'Falling Knife' in 2025, Ripple CEO Opposes Bitcoin Reserve, France Launches Probe into Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) "falling knife" in 2025

Shiba Inu has experienced a significant decline, showing the signs of this year's most notable falling knife pattern . The substantial candle's shadow on the daily chart indicates heightened market volatility, leaving investors uncertain about future price movements. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00001817, with the previous support level of $0.000020 becoming a resistance point. If SHIB manages to get back to $0.000019 and hold above it with increased trading volume, a rebound toward $0.000022 may be possible; however, if the meme token fails to maintain this level, it could lead to further declines toward $0.000017 or lower. The ongoing selling pressure and downward-sloping moving averages underscore the challenges ahead, making the $0.000019 and $0.000017 levels critical for determining SHIB's short-term trajectory.

Ripple CEO opposes Bitcoin reserve

In a recent X post , Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed strong opposition to the idea of creating a Bitcoin strategic reserve. The executive believes that a digital asset reserve should represent the entire industry rather than being limited to a single token. In his opinion, the Ripple-affiliated token, XRP, should also be included if such a reserve is created. Garlinghouse emphasized his personal investment in multiple cryptos, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. "I own XRP, BTC, and ETH among a handful of others – we live in a multichain world, and I’ve advocated for a level-playing field, instead of one token versus another," he said. Meanwhile, the ongoing rivalry between Bitcoin supporters and XRP enthusiasts has intensified, with accusations that Ripple has been secretly lobbying against the Bitcoin reserve initiative. Garlinghouse has seemingly confirmed Ripple's lobbying efforts with his recent statement, arguing that maximalism is the "enemy" of crypto progress.

