    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for January 27

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is drop of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP going to last?
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 12:06
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for January 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers continue their pressure from the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 5.35% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC has broken the vital level of $100,000. 

    If the bar closes below that mark and with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $90,000-$95,000 range by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $99,114 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 7.34% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ETH is testing the support level of $3,028. If it breaks out, the rate of the main altcoin might enter a bearish zone, which may lead to an ongoing downward move to the $2,800-$2,900 area soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,069 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest loser today, falling by 9.78%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of XRP is already in the bearish zone, breaking the $2.9092 level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $2.50-$2.60 zone shortly.

    XRP is trading at $2.7954 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

