Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review

First introduced to the public in early Q1, 2024, Algorix (ALOR) platform is attempting to fuel cryptocurrency trading with the newest instruments based on artificial intelligence and operations research.

Image by Algorix

To support the community and to make its tokenomic design sustainable, Algorix project has released ALOR, a multi-purpose community-centric utility and governance token.

Easy-to-use AI for smart trading: What is Algorix (ALOR)?

Algorix (ALOR), a new-gen AI/OR platform for smart trading, offers a comprehensive stack of instruments for risk management, portfolio optimization and so on.

Algorix (ALOR) is an AI/OR-based platform for crypto trading, portfolio management and risk optimization in crypto.

Algorix (ALOR) offers easy-to-use instruments for individual and institutional traders interested in making their strategies more balanced.

The platform combines advanced technology and community insights to deliver a secure, efficient and cutting-edge trading experience with no regard for the previous experience of individual users.

Besides trading, Algorix (ALOR) offers AI instruments for management strategies in liquidity providing, lending, borrowing, staking and so on.

The Algorix (ALOR) mechanism is battle-tested and able to handle significant liquidity volume.

ALOR, a native cryptocurrency of the project with a number of utilities and governance functions, is available on Polygon (POL), the most hyped blockchain of 2024.

What is AI and OR?

Artificial intelligence (typically abbreviated as AI) is an umbrella term for the group of technologies that are set to allow computers to simulate the processes of human intelligence. AI is also the specific field of study in computer science that concerns the behavior of intelligent machines and their usage in problem solving. In some cases, “AI” is used to describe GPUs and other classes of computational hardware.

For non-CS users, the AI sphere is interconnected with neural networks that are sophisticated machine-learning models designed to emulate interactions between the neurons of the human brain.

In both the digital and “real-world” segments, artificial intelligence can fuel an impressive number of use cases.

Operations Research (abbreviated as OR), should be referred to as an interdisciplinary practice that harnesses mathematical models and optimization techniques to address complex problems and make business processes more resource-effective.

How is AI used in crypto?

Artificial intelligence can be used in cryptocurrency in various ways, depending on the skills of developers and their business goals.

First of all, AI can be used for token creation. Modern AI agents (isolated software programs for AI development) can initiate the creation of on-chain tokens on Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL) and more. AI-generated tokens can have predetermined parameters, such as supply, logo, contract functions and so on. AI-managed hardware (GPUs, DePIN networks) can serve as full or validation nodes for proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains. Otherwise, mining computers can also serve as GPUs for AI networks. AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT can serve as reliable and updated sources of information on crypto and blockchain progress.

At the same time, using AI for automated trading remains the most mainstream and attractive use case for AI utilization in crypto and Web3. AI trading bots are interoperable with both centralized and decentralized (fully on-chain) blockchain services.

How to leverage AI and OR for automated crypto trading?

AI-powered trading bots are the most popular way of using AI in the crypto segment so far. Here are three types of bots that are mainstream in crypto trading and liquidity management:

N Type of bot What it does Required level of skills 1 DCA Bot Makes “Dollar-Cost Average” strategy automated, purchases target asset every week/month Basic 2 Grid Bot Automatizes trades within “grid”: Sells the asset once price reaches upper boundary and buys once price reaches lower boundary Basic 3 MEV Bot Front-runs largest on-chain transactions to manipulate prices Advanced

Technically, all crypto bots are software programs that can be purchased “as is” and customized before use with real cryptocurrency.

Introducing Algorix (ALOR), one-stop AI toolkit for smart crypto trading

Algorix (ALOR) is a multi-product ecosystem of AI-powered tools for automated trading. It employs a number of new-gen developments in the segment. The product is backed by ALOR, a native utility and governance token that is in the presale phase as of Q4, 2024.

Algorix: Highlights

Introduced in 2024, Algorix (ALOR) is a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered instruments for automated trading and portfolio management in crypto. Algorix (ALOR) combines the opportunities unlocked by risk management and portfolio optimization tooling as well as “smart trading” instruments for newcomers.

Algorix (ALOR) leverages Operations Research (OR), an interdisciplinary science that employs mathematical models and optimization techniques to solve complex problems and optimize processes.

Harnessing the synergy of OR and Artificial intelligence (AI), Algorix (ALOR) is attempting to develop advanced platforms capable of providing more accurate analyses and optimal decisions.

As an instrument of monetization, community development and governance, the platform issued ALOR, a Solana-based cryptocurrency that is available in presale now. It showcases the specifications of both a utility and governance token.

Algorix: Technology

In its operations, Algorix (ALOR) leverages a multi-phase methodology based on deep understanding of AI in crypto and Web3.

Key Features. Image by Algorix

Data collection is the first step in this sophisticated process. This includes historical prices, trading volumes, economic indicators and news gathering. Once data collection is completed, the next step involves cleaning it. Data cleaning includes removing incomplete data, correcting errors and normalizing the data to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of analytical models.

Then, a neural network model is developed to predict market behavior and generate entry signals. Utilizing historical data and deep learning algorithms, this model analyzes price trends and identifies complex patterns on the market. The signals generated by this model assist traders in determining the optimal times to enter the market.

To optimize market entry, a mathematical model is designed to solve for each candlestick. The variables and parameters of this mathematical model include Moving Average (MA), WaveTrend, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and others These models focus on entry points based on predefined indicators. A mathematical model continuously analyzes real-time market behavior to identify potential transactions to leverage predefined indicators to generate recommendations for the platform’s core.

Algorix: Using AI in trading

This multi-factor approach unlocks plenty of opportunities for AI utilization in crypto trading. For instance, Algorix (ALOR) offers a comprehensive stack of tools for hedge funds.

Hedging: Algorix (ALOR) might be useful in designating short sales or other negative trades to protect capital against market volatility and reduce risk. Arbitrage: Algorix (ALOR) seeks and exploits price differences in different markets to earn risk-free profits. Options trading: The platform is also capable of buying and selling options to capitalize on price increases and decreases. Algorithmic trading: Algorix (ALOR) utilizes sophisticated algorithms to execute optimal and rapid trades on markets. Event-driven trading: AI- and OR- powered instruments track information on specific events to predict market movements and execute trades based on those events.

Targeting investors with significant capital and market savvy, hedge funds employ complex strategies for potentially outsized returns. This elevated risk profile allows them to explore a wider range of investment options, maximizing potential gains for qualified investors.

What is ALOR, novel governance and utility token for AI and crypto?

According to the latest tokenomics document (November 2024), the ALOR token serves as the core of the entire Algorix (ALOR) ecosystem, and its tokenomics are meticulously designed to ensure sustainable growth, community participation and continuous development.

The token has completed a CertiK audit for its smart contract with no critical issues disclosed, and is on its way to mainstream tier-1 and tier-2 centralized exchanges.

ALOR: Basics

ALOR will be fueling all elements of the Algorix (ALOR) products stack, including a prop trading platform (platform funding traders with capital to trade crypto, sharing profits while leveraging AI-driven strategies), a hotly anticipated decentralized crypto exchange, or DEX (Algorix-centric secure and efficient platform for exchanging digital assets) and a next-gen dedicated L1 programmable blockchain for Algorix (ALOR).

ALOR holders will participate in prioritizing platform development through the governance system. Namely, a 30% allocation of three billion ALOR will be allocated to the three above mentioned goals.

The total token supply is hard-capped and cannot be altered by the team or third parties. A portion of transaction fees might be used to burn tokens, reducing circulating supply and protecting ALOR from inflation.

ALOR: Distribution

First of all, 5% will be allocated to presale activities. Tokens purchased during the presale will be immediately available for trading after the presale ends on Dec. 11, 2024. Listing on exchanges is expected on Dec.12. A 15% supercharge will be allocated to marketing and community activities, as well as upcoming listing campaigns.

It should be noted that the staking reward program will bring 12% in APY to all its participants. The rewards initiative will be running for three years.

The core team, staking rewards and strategic partnership programs will receive 10% of the ALOR supply each. Also, 10% of the supply will be allocated to market making activities.

ALOR: Utilities

ALOR cryptocurrency is associated with a number of utilities within the platform and outside it. First of all, ALOR will serve as a medium of exchange across all ALOR platforms. Then, as was mentioned previously, users can stake ALOR to earn rewards.

Being a governance asset, ALOR will enable token holders to participate in key project decisions. Last but not least, holding or spending ALOR unlocks advanced features and services within the platforms.

ALOR: How to buy

Right now, the ALOR token is available in the liquidity pool on the Polygon (POL) blockchain. ALOR liquidity can be injected into ALOR/POL pools.

Also, according to a statement by the ALOR team, the tokens can be obtained via purpose-made Telegram bots .

Wrapping up: What is special about Algorix and its token, ALOR?

Algorix (ALOR) is a one-stop platform for AI instruments in cryptocurrency trading. It enables crypto traders to use AI and OR for their strategies with no specific tech skills needed. Algorix (ALOR) offers solutions for individuals, hedge funds, VC teams and so on.

Polygon-based cryptocurrency ALOR is a backbone of the protocol’s tokenomics, its community design and rewards initiatives. The token can be staked with 12% in APY and integrated into governance referendums.