    XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Bollinger Bands Signal

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Popular cryptocurrency XRP aims for all-time high as Bollinger Bands point to big breakout
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 16:17
    XRP is showing signs of a potential breakout, as it recently pushed past the median of its Bollinger Bands on the daily time frame, now sitting at $3.067. This development is an interesting signal. The next logical move? A test of the upper Bollinger Band, which is currently at $3.53. If XRP manages to reach that level, it would mark a new all-time high, surpassing its previous peak of $3.40 set just 13 days ago on Jan. 16.

    Now, why does this matter? The Bollinger Bands are a tool used by traders to assess volatility and potential price ranges. When an asset moves above the median, it often suggests that momentum is building.

    In XRP’s case, testing the upper band could point to further gains. In fact, if this scenario plays out, it would signal a continuation of the bullish trend that has been gaining strength over the past few weeks.

    On the flip side, there is a scenario where things do not play out as expected. If XRP fails to maintain its position above the median, it could lose support and make a drop toward the lower Bollinger Band at $2.42 more likely. 

    The possibility of a pullback is certainly there, but for now, the preference is leaning toward the more optimistic outlook — that the upper band will be tested first.

    It is important to note that the focus right now is on the potential for an all-time high. The idea of XRP testing $3.53 is at the forefront of many traders’ minds. However, how the price behaves relative to the median will determine which way the coin ultimately moves. If support holds and the momentum continues, we may just see XRP break its previous high.

    In any case, the next few days could reveal a lot. With the current price action, XRP’s trajectory seems more likely to test the upper range rather than fall back to the lower one, but the situation remains fluid, and it is still anyone’s guess.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

