Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 4.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is returning to the local support of $233.06. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $230 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish. If the candle closes with a long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a further correction to the $210-$220 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as the week has just started. Thus, the volume has dropped, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $220-$260 is the most likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $236.38 at press time.