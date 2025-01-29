Advertisement
    XRP, Bitcoin, and Other Tokens Bracing for Major Fed Decision

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Should the cryptocurrency market expect more volatility?
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 18:17
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 18:17
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Fed is expected to announce its rate cut decision later this Wednesday. 

    As of now, market odds are 99.5% that the Fed will not cut today, so there should be no surprises.

    All major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red after the Fed's big decision, with Bitcoin dipping by 0.8%. Solana (SOL) and XRP are the worst-performing coins in the top 10, dropping by 3.1% and 4.4% over the past 24 hours.  

    According to analyst Gordon Johnson, it is also likely that the Fed will indicate a hawkish tilt due to growing inflation since the central bank is now worried about inflation. 

    This might negatively affect cryptocurrency prices since risk assets tend to underperform when the Fed adopts hawkish rhetoric. 

    That said, December Fed futures show that three rate cuts this year could be the most likely development.  

    If there is any sign of policy softening, the markets are likely to react positively to this. Some analysts expect Bitcoin to potentially rally to a new record high if the Fed adopts a dovish tone. 

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin experienced a sharp pullback in tandem with the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index due to the DeepSeek "black swan." However, the cryptocurrency managed to recover in a relatively short amount of time. 

    The Nasdaq-100 is currency down 0.6% while the S&P 500 has dipped by 0.5%.

    JPMorgan strategist Abby Yoder recently told Yahoo! Finance that the market would be able to sustain momentum without a rate cut. "It doesn't seem like the US economy is particularly interest rate sensitive," she said. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

