    Original U.Today article

    Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction for April 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Litecoin (LTC) ready to bounce back?
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 15:31
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most of the coins are facing local growth, according to CoinStats.

    LTC/USD

    The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has declined by 2.3% over the last day.

    Despite today's fall, the price of the "digital silver" remains bearish-looking as it is trading near the local support level of $100. Thus, this mark is psychosocial, crucial for bulls as, if it breaks out, the drop is likely to continue to the $95 area.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of LTC has failed to rise after yesterday's bullish closure. If the bar closes around current prices, one can expect a test of $90 shortly. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, one should not expect any sharp moves soon. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the wide range of $95-$105 is the more likely scenario until mid-April.

    Litecoin is trading at $100.38 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

