These Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Pairs Eye Delisting From Major Exchange

Thu, 08/31/2023 - 11:28
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance's 2024 vision spells trouble for these SHIB and XRP pairs
These Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Pairs Eye Delisting From Major Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a strategic move, the world's leading crypto exchange, Binance, has announced its decision to cease all support for its native stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), starting February 2024. This move has far-reaching implications, including the delisting of BUSD trading pairs, notably those involving Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP tokens.

Binance is actively encouraging its users to smoothly transition their BUSD holdings into alternative stablecoins available on the platform.

Related
Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch

Of particular interest is the SHIB to BUSD trading pair, which currently ranks as the fourth most voluminous pair across all platforms featuring the Shiba Inu token. Remarkably, this pairing boasts a trading volume of approximately $1.66 million at present. 

Similarly, for XRP, the XRP/BUSD pair secures a prominent position as the sixth largest in terms of volume. On Binance alone, this pairing commands a trading volume of $7.67 million, constituting roughly 1% of the token's overall trading volume.

Cats and mice

The exchange's decision to delist and curtail trading options for BUSD is somewhat of a response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations, labeling the stablecoin as a security. Both the issuer of BUSD, Paxos, and Binance itself responded swiftly to these allegations, halting further minting and circulation.

This strategic pivot has prompted a redirection toward exploring new opportunities on the market. Consequently, BUSD, once a dominant force in the digital asset market, now holds the 23rd position with a capitalization of $3 billion — a stark contrast to its previous top five ranking just a few months ago.

#XRP #Shiba Inu #XRP News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch
08/31/2023 - 12:47
Half a Million Shibarium Wallets Embrace Shiba Inu Innovation in Record-Breaking Launch
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Fuel Next Bull Rally, Here's Reason
08/31/2023 - 12:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Fuel Next Bull Rally, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 4.6 Trillion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale as Shibarium Metrics Explode Overnight
08/31/2023 - 12:10
4.6 Trillion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale as Shibarium Metrics Explode Overnight
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan