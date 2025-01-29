Advertisement
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Latest Fed Decision

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Fed has announced its latest rate cut decision
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 19:01
    The Fed has decided to keep rates steady at 4.25-4.5% after holding its first meeting of 2025. The decision was unanimous. 

    This is the first pause initiated by the Fed after three rate cuts in a row. 

    As reported by U.Today, the decision was widely expected by market participants.

    Bitcoin is currently trading above $102,000 on the Bitstamp exchange following the latest rate decision, dipping by a mere 0.2%.  

    BTC/USD by TradingView 

    In December, Bitcoin experienced a significant correction after the Fed indicated that it would scale back easing the following year. 

    Fed Decides to Slow Rate Cuts as Bitcoin Plunges
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 19:49
    Fed Decides to Slow Rate Cuts as Bitcoin Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The Fed was widely predicted to implement a rate cut in January due to the relative stickiness of inflation. 

    The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has stated that inflation remains "somewhat elevated," which indicates that hawks are likely gaining sway.  

    Traders now expect the Fed to resume cutting rates in June following the latest FOMC statement. This might not bode well for risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

