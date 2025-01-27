Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 27

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce off from main altcoins?
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 12:10
    A
    A
    A
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is falling on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by almost 10% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $0.8798 level. If its breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.80 area soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.8862 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, going down by 5.08%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is far from the support. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 26
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 15:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily candle closes near its low, there is a chance to see a test of the $622.85 level by the end of the week.

    Binance Coin is trading at $653.10 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2025 - 12:06
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for January 27
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 9:31
    $849 Million in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls Below $100,000
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective to Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions
    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 27
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for January 27
    $849 Million in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls Below $100,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD