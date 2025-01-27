ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is falling on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by almost 10% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $0.8798 level. If its breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.80 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.8862 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, going down by 5.08%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is far from the support.

However, if the daily candle closes near its low, there is a chance to see a test of the $622.85 level by the end of the week.

Binance Coin is trading at $653.10 at press time.