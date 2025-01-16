Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is correction of Ethereum (ETH) going to last?
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 14:54
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps rising today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The growth of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local support of $3,303. If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the $3,250 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, sellers are trying to seize the initiative. If the daily bar closes around current prices, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,100-$3,200 area by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the week, one can expect ongoing sideways in the range of $3,100-$3,300.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,275 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

