Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu developer issues key clarification for SHIB community
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 11:56
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu community has been issued an important clarification by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya. In a tweet, Dhairya addressed growing speculation and misinformation regarding Shiba Inu's tokens — SHIB, LEASH, BONE, TREAT — allegedly being available on the Solana blockchain.

    Advertisement

    "SHIB, LEASH, BONE, and TREAT are NOT on Solana. When/if we go multichain, we will put it on the main website," Dhairya tweeted.

    This message is an important warning to the Shiba Inu community, especially given the growing popularity of cross-chain projects and multi-chain token scams.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu and the Shibarium network are Ethereum-based. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash; Bone, Shibarium's gas token; and TREAT.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details
    Wed, 11/20/2024 - 11:53
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This alert serves as a reminder for the crypto community to rely on official channels for updates and information about the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It also highlights the importance of staying vigilant against potential scams or misinformation in the crypto space.

    In a recent blog post, Dhairya stated that rather than waiting for users to migrate to Shibarium, Shiba Inu aims to bring Shibarium to every chain possible — while keeping it as the hub for settlement, governance and synergy across all networks.

    While Shiba Inu is exploring various innovations including Shibarium, Dhairya’s clarification confirms that any official move toward multi-chain deployment would be disclosed publicly via Shiba Inu's main website or trusted means.

    Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to expand

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is expanding, with SHIB, LEASH, BONE and TREAT playing key roles. The TREAT token debuted on Jan. 14, 2025, first launching on Ethereum, with plans to bridge it to Shibarium and other layer-2 solutions in the future.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Reveals Key Upgrades Coming to SHIB, Shibarium Ecosystem
    Thu, 02/15/2024 - 13:16
    Shiba Inu Lead Reveals Key Upgrades Coming to SHIB, Shibarium Ecosystem
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In December, Shiba Inu (SHIB) adopted the Chainlink Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, integrating Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) for blockchain interoperability as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure.

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem just made a huge step toward increased adoption with the launch of an upgraded Swap and Bridge platform on Shib.io. This new capability intends to create a tapestry of cross-chain interactions that connect Shibarium to users on various blockchains.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE #Doge Killer LEASH
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 11:14
    $360 Million XRP Just Absorbed by Whales in 24 Hours
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 11:01
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Creditcoin Launches $10M Ecosystem Investment Program to Accelerate Web3 Innovation
    Trust Wallet Introduces Listapie (LTP) on Trust Wallet Launchpool
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    $360 Million XRP Just Absorbed by Whales in 24 Hours
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD