Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community has been issued an important clarification by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya. In a tweet, Dhairya addressed growing speculation and misinformation regarding Shiba Inu's tokens — SHIB, LEASH, BONE, TREAT — allegedly being available on the Solana blockchain.

Advertisement

"SHIB, LEASH, BONE, and TREAT are NOT on Solana. When/if we go multichain, we will put it on the main website," Dhairya tweeted.

This message is an important warning to the Shiba Inu community, especially given the growing popularity of cross-chain projects and multi-chain token scams.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu and the Shibarium network are Ethereum-based. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash; Bone, Shibarium's gas token; and TREAT.

This alert serves as a reminder for the crypto community to rely on official channels for updates and information about the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It also highlights the importance of staying vigilant against potential scams or misinformation in the crypto space.

In a recent blog post, Dhairya stated that rather than waiting for users to migrate to Shibarium, Shiba Inu aims to bring Shibarium to every chain possible — while keeping it as the hub for settlement, governance and synergy across all networks.

While Shiba Inu is exploring various innovations including Shibarium, Dhairya’s clarification confirms that any official move toward multi-chain deployment would be disclosed publicly via Shiba Inu's main website or trusted means.

Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to expand

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is expanding, with SHIB, LEASH, BONE and TREAT playing key roles. The TREAT token debuted on Jan. 14, 2025, first launching on Ethereum, with plans to bridge it to Shibarium and other layer-2 solutions in the future.

In December, Shiba Inu (SHIB) adopted the Chainlink Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, integrating Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) for blockchain interoperability as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem just made a huge step toward increased adoption with the launch of an upgraded Swap and Bridge platform on Shib.io. This new capability intends to create a tapestry of cross-chain interactions that connect Shibarium to users on various blockchains.